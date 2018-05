EMBED >More News Videos A tow truck pulls the badly damaged car that crashed into a home out of the garage.

A driver could face charges if deputies determine he was drunk when he slammed into a home in a northwest Harris County neighborhood Monday night.Authorities say the man drove on the grass, narrowly avoiding two cars parked in the driveway, before slamming into the garage of the home in the 15900 block of Whipple Tree Drive near Bowfin Road.The driver was taken to the hospital, but he was not seriously injured.No one inside the house was hurt.