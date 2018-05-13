Driver accused of intentionally running over and killing man after dispute in Texas City

TEXAS City, Texas (KTRK) --
A 55-year old man is behind bars after police say he got into an altercation with another man and ran him over Saturday night.

Thaddeus Kirk was arrested and charged with murder.

Police responded to an autoped accident in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue around 11:55 p.m.

Authorities discovered Marvin Bookman, 57, had been ran over by a truck.

After a brief investigation, police discovered that Kirk ran over Bookman after an earlier altercation.

Kirk is being held on a $250,000 bond.
