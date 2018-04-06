Dramatic video captures end of police chase in north Houston

Houston police found themselves involved in a shooting Friday morning, as they were doing surveillance in north Houston.Officers were at some apartments in the area of Homestead and Crofton when a man was shot on Crofton. Police were so close by that one police vehicle was struck by a bullet.HPD immediately chased the suspect, while other officers stayed to render aid to the shooting victim. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. He was taken to an area hospital.Using a PIT manuever, police brought the chase to an end quickly. The suspect was taken into custody.