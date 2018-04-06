Dramatic video captures end of police chase in north Houston

  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: SkyEye13 over fire at TPC Group

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police found themselves involved in a shooting Friday morning, as they were doing surveillance in north Houston.

Officers were at some apartments in the area of Homestead and Crofton when a man was shot on Crofton. Police were so close by that one police vehicle was struck by a bullet.

HPD immediately chased the suspect, while other officers stayed to render aid to the shooting victim. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. He was taken to an area hospital.

Using a PIT manuever, police brought the chase to an end quickly. The suspect was taken into custody.
