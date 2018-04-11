'Doorbell bandit' wanted in several west Houston break-ins

Deputies in west Houston are looking for a burglar who isn't afraid to be caught on camera.The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office released video of the man from two separate incidents in the South Briar neighborhood near Westhieimer and S. Kirkwood.In both cases, the man rings the doorbell to make sure no one is home. When there is no answer, he goes to the back of the house to look for a way in. The most recent attempt was at Andy Mason's house Monday night."It was just creepy when I pulled up the video. He was at the front door looking in," said Mason, who shared additional video with Eyewitness News.The burglar broke through a neighbor's fence to get into Mason's backyard. He then went to the back patio, where he tore off the two outdoor lights around another camera before Andy believes his dog scared him off."I was just really scared. I don't care about the stuff inside my house as much as my dog, because I really can't replace her," he said.Two and a half weeks earlier, drink in hand, the burglar was at another house in the neighborhood. There, deputies say he was inside until the homeowner came home and surprised him.They believe he might be involved in other recent break-ins in the area. They are asking for help to identify him."If anybody knows him, turn him in. People shouldn't be doing that. I'm not going to be breaking into someone's house and take their stuff. It's a matter of treating people like you want to be treated," said Mason.Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator J. Cessna at 281-463-6666, or you can submit a tip online at