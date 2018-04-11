'Doorbell bandit' wanted in several west Houston break-ins

EMBED </>More Videos

One homeowner in the South Briar neighborhood says this brazen burglar left him and his dog very shaken. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies in west Houston are looking for a burglar who isn't afraid to be caught on camera.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office released video of the man from two separate incidents in the South Briar neighborhood near Westhieimer and S. Kirkwood.

In both cases, the man rings the doorbell to make sure no one is home. When there is no answer, he goes to the back of the house to look for a way in. The most recent attempt was at Andy Mason's house Monday night.

"It was just creepy when I pulled up the video. He was at the front door looking in," said Mason, who shared additional video with Eyewitness News.

The burglar broke through a neighbor's fence to get into Mason's backyard. He then went to the back patio, where he tore off the two outdoor lights around another camera before Andy believes his dog scared him off.

"I was just really scared. I don't care about the stuff inside my house as much as my dog, because I really can't replace her," he said.

Two and a half weeks earlier, drink in hand, the burglar was at another house in the neighborhood. There, deputies say he was inside until the homeowner came home and surprised him.

They believe he might be involved in other recent break-ins in the area. They are asking for help to identify him.

"If anybody knows him, turn him in. People shouldn't be doing that. I'm not going to be breaking into someone's house and take their stuff. It's a matter of treating people like you want to be treated," said Mason.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator J. Cessna at 281-463-6666, or you can submit a tip online at www.constablepct5.com/.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillance videoburglaryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
24 families lose homes in swift apartment fire in SW Houston
Rockets draw T-Wolves in 1st round of NBA Playoffs
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
HPD chief urges LGBT crime victims to step forward
Passion on display at final Fort Bend ISD zoning meeting
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
Show More
WATCH: Cruise ship crashes into dock at Honduran port
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Houston Zoo gives rare access into security operation
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
More News