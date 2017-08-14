Domestic dispute ends with four people shot in La Porte

Four people were shot in a domestic dispute in La Porte.Investigators were called to the 3200 block of Tara Place just after 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.When they arrived they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.A 50-year-old woman and her 26-year-old and 14-year-old sons each had gunshot wounds.They were all taken to various hospitals for treatment.The adults were treated and released but the teenager underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.A short time later police located a 50-year-old man who they say had fled the scene in a white Toyota Tundra.Pasadena police say the man was involved in a hit and run accident.He was also taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries which included a gunshot wound.Investigators say the man is in a relationship with the woman who was shot and that the violence stemmed from some sort of domestic dispute.Police say the 50-year-old man and the woman's 26-year-old son were exchanging gunfire during the incident.No charges have been filed at this time.