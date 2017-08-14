Domestic dispute ends with four people shot in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --Four people were shot in a domestic dispute in La Porte.
Investigators were called to the 3200 block of Tara Place just after 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 50-year-old woman and her 26-year-old and 14-year-old sons each had gunshot wounds.
They were all taken to various hospitals for treatment.
The adults were treated and released but the teenager underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.
A short time later police located a 50-year-old man who they say had fled the scene in a white Toyota Tundra.
Pasadena police say the man was involved in a hit and run accident.
He was also taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries which included a gunshot wound.
Investigators say the man is in a relationship with the woman who was shot and that the violence stemmed from some sort of domestic dispute.
Police say the 50-year-old man and the woman's 26-year-old son were exchanging gunfire during the incident.
No charges have been filed at this time.
