Domestic dispute ends with four people shot in La Porte

EMBED </>More Videos

Domestic dispute ends with four people shot in La Porte (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Four people were shot in a domestic dispute in La Porte.

Investigators were called to the 3200 block of Tara Place just after 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 50-year-old woman and her 26-year-old and 14-year-old sons each had gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to various hospitals for treatment.

The adults were treated and released but the teenager underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.

A short time later police located a 50-year-old man who they say had fled the scene in a white Toyota Tundra.

Pasadena police say the man was involved in a hit and run accident.

He was also taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries which included a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the man is in a relationship with the woman who was shot and that the violence stemmed from some sort of domestic dispute.

Police say the 50-year-old man and the woman's 26-year-old son were exchanging gunfire during the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
domestic violenceshootingteenagerLa Porte
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Pedestrian killed in accident with garbage truck
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
Experiments, ice cream launched to space station
Father hit by car while helping daughter hurt in wreck
Man fatally shot in garage in drive-by shooting
Petition created to ban Bun B from Houston sports
Expect more summer swelter today
Bond denied for driver in attack in Charlottesville
Show More
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville speaks
Missing 13-year-old girl said to be in immediate danger
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all week
More News
Top Video
Domestic dispute ends with four people shot in La Porte
Petition created to ban Bun B from Houston sports
Bond denied for driver in attack in Charlottesville
Lady Gaga gives money to homeless after concert
More Video