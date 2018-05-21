Dog in critical condition after being dumped on road in Baytown

Dog abandoned on side of the road in Baytown.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
An 8-month-old dog is fighting for her life after she was dumped on the side of the road in Baytown.

In a video, the couple who found Republic can be seen confronting the alleged person who dumped the dog.

The dog was diagnosed with a severe gastric infection, which went untreated for sometime. As a result she was in sepsis shock. She remains in critical but stable condition.

She also tested positive for parasites and hookworms.

Republic is receiving specialized care at Vergi Animal Emergency Hospital in west Houston.

Chip-N-Snip rescue is raising money for her care on its Facebook page.

A police report was filed with the city of Baytown, which will investigate the case.

The Harris County DA's Animal Cruelty Division has also been contacted.
