Dr. Mark Hausknecht's alleged killer may have tried to sell ammunition five days after his shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police say suspect Joseph Pappas's mother died during surgery more than 20 years ago. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Online ads connected to Joseph James Pappas apparently show he tried to sell ammunition just five days after Dr. Mark Hausknecht's murder.

Eyewitness News has found a number of ads placed in gun forums online linked to Pappas.

Pappas, 62, was charged Wednesday for the July 20 murder of Dr. Hausknecht as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center.

Houston police say tips came in on Tuesday afternoon led them to Pappas. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says Pappas' mother died during surgery more than 20 years ago, and they believe that is the motive in the murder of Dr. Hausknecht.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday, police performed a search warrant for Pappas. He was not found at home when police showed up and has since not been located.

WATCH: HPD announces charges against Joseph Pappas
EMBED More News Videos

Suspect announced in doctor's murder


Anyone with information on Pappas' whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and police believe he may be suicidal.

On Monday, Houston police tweeted out video of the suspect in a nearby neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting.
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police release new surveillance video of suspect in doctor's murder

SEE ALSO: Mark Hausknecht seen in new surveillance photos with suspect who shot and killed him
EMBED More News Videos

A newly released surveillance video shows the moments before a Houston cardiologist was killed.

EMBED More News Videos

HPD releases new video of suspect in doctor's fatal shooting.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News