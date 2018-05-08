  • LIVE VIDEO Houston Rockets react after Game 5 win over Utah

DNA evidence leads Houston police to 2011 cold case murder suspect

Joseph Reyes is facing charges in the beating and strangulation of a woman in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than six years after a woman's murder, police say new DNA evidence has led to her killer.

Joseph Reyes is accused of beating and strangling Natalie Ochoa, who was found in the middle of a southeast Houston street in December 2011.

Investigators collected DNA evidence, but said they never got a match.

Things changed, however, when Reyes was convicted of an unrelated sexual offense earlier this year.

Reyes had to submit a DNA sample, which was later linked to the Ochoa case, according to investigators.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.
