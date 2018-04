From a family water park to a high-end, sky-high pool, these are the best places to take a dip in the Houston area.The Post Oak Hotel is owned by Houston's favorite billionaire, Tilman Fertitta, so you know the pool is out of this world.Don't feel like tubing down a natural river like a commoner? The Marriot Marquis Houston has a lazy river on the roof.Be the envy of all your Instagram followers by taking a dip in Market Square Tower's clear-bottom pool that hangs 500-feet above downtown Houston. The only catch is the pool is only accessible to residents and their guests. Start rubbing elbows now!Staycations don't have to be lame. Grab a drink and lounge near this luxury pool that's surrounded by a beautiful wood deck. You'll swear you're in the Caribbean.Waterslides more your style? Pirate's Bay Water Park in Baytown is the perfect place for the aquatic thrill-seekers.The world's biggest backyard swimming pool is in El Campo. However, after people swarmed the home to take a dip in the record-setting swimming pool, it is no longer open to the public.