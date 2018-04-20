  • LIVE VIDEO Public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush

Direct hotline set up for North, South Korea presidents

JOOHEE CHO
SEOUL --
A direct hotline has been set up between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A test call was made Friday between Seoul's presidential office and Pyongyang's State Affairs Commission.

The two sides checked connections and talked about weather, according to the South's presidential Blue House.

The two leaders did not talk on Friday.

Their first conversation using the hotline is expected soon, sometime before next Friday.

That's when the two will meet in person for the first time at the historic summit to take place at the truce village of Panmunjom at the border.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Public and dignitaries pay respects to Barbara Bush
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Show More
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Free spay and neuter clinic needs volunteers Saturday in Alief
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Making a splash! J.J. Watt hosts backyard pool party with teammates
How April 20 became a pot day
More News