ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
We're getting our first look at the deputy constable who was shot in the line of duty this week.

Harris County Precinct 4 released a photo showing Deputy Christopher Gaines in the hospital, as Constable Mark Herman paid a visit.

Herman says Gaines is doing well and is in stable condition as he recovers from surgery.



Gaines was shot during a shootout with a man Tuesday morning.

Two other deputies were also injured.

The suspect was hit several times and is in the hospital, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

