Deputy constables get into shootout with chase suspect in east Harris County

Deputy constables get into shoot-out with chase suspect in east Harris County (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New surveillance video shows deputy constables and a chase suspect exchanging gunfire moments after the suspect's vehicle collided with a Lay's potato chip delivery truck.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Chase suspect crashes and then shoots
Surveillance video shows the moment a shootout broke out between Precinct 3 deputy constables and a chase suspect.



Authorities are investigating after the shootout Tuesday morning in east Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says this all started as a chase with Precinct 3 constables on Freeport Street near Woodforest.

According to officials, deputy constables exchanged gunfire with the suspect, but no one was injured.

Deputies were on the scene outside a convenience store, where the suspect crashed into the Lays truck.

Officials say the suspect sustained a broken leg and other minor injuries after the crash. He was transported to the hospital in "fair condition."

HCSO told Eyewitness News it found two guns inside of the suspect's vehicle.

