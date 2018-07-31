EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3856617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows the moment a shootout broke out between Precinct 3 deputy constables and a chase suspect.

New surveillance video shows deputy constables and a chase suspect exchanging gunfire moments after the suspect's vehicle collided with a Lay's potato chip delivery truck.Authorities are investigating after the shootout Tuesday morning in east Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says this all started as a chase with Precinct 3 constables on Freeport Street near Woodforest.According to officials, deputy constables exchanged gunfire with the suspect, but no one was injured.Deputies were on the scene outside a convenience store, where the suspect crashed into the Lays truck.Officials say the suspect sustained a broken leg and other minor injuries after the crash. He was transported to the hospital in "fair condition."HCSO told Eyewitness News it found two guns inside of the suspect's vehicle.