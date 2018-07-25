Constables were able to stop the evading motor vehicle in the 12800 block of Aqueduct Road near the San Jacinto River and Eisenhower Park.The driver fled on foot and is currently at large. He is described as a white male wearing black or grey shirt.



Deputy constables are searching for a chase suspect near the San Jacinto River in northeast Harris County.The Precinct 4 Constable's Office says they chased the suspect on West Sam Houston Parkway to a wooded area in the 12800 block of Aqueduct Road near Indian Oaks Lane.The suspect bailed out of their vehicle and disappeared in an area near the river.Deputy constables are searching the area for the suspect, who is described only as a white male wearing a black or gray shirt.We do not know why deputy constables initially followed the suspect.