28 MINUTES: Deputy constable sits in 117-degree SUV one minute for every person killed in hot car this year

With temperatures reaching 117 degrees, Deputy Michael Ochoa's demonstration highlights the dangers kids and pets face inside hot cars. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
In the wake of the recent hot car death of a child left in a Houston daycare bus, a deputy constable volunteered to demonstrate the dangers of being in a hot car.

The Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable's Office staged a hot car demonstration in Katy.

Deputy Michael Ochoa, 37, sat in an SUV where the temperature was already 117 degrees.

The demonstration was meant to show the dangers that children and pets can face if they are left in a hot car.

"Your pets, your kids, you want to make sure those are out and you're not just running into the store," firefighter Anthony Carpenter said. "This is not, you can't just run into the store and run back out with your kids in the car. Like, it's too hot for that."

Deputy Ochoa sat in the SUV for 28 minutes, in memory of the 28 people who have died in hot cars so far in 2018.

Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
Meteorologist Elita Loresca takes a look at how fast temperatures can rise in a vehicle.

