Deputies say a couple returning from a high school reunion got into a violent argument. Now a man is dead and his wife is in the hospital.Investigators said Jason Butler shot his wife, Rachel Butler, during a fight in their driveway in Montgomery County, before turning the gun on himself.The couple apparently went out to the driveway after coming home from the husband's 20th high school reunion.At one point, the argument escalated and according to deputies, Jason pulled out a gun from his truck and shot his wife in the chest. He then shot and killed himself.When officers arrived, they found Jason with a gunshot wound to the head and Rachel unconscious but breathing.According to Rachel's family, she's recovering well at Conroe emergency center.