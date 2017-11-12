Deputies: Couple's quarrel after high school reunion ends in attempted murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

A husband shot his wife before shooting and killing himself in Montgomery Co. (KTRK)

By
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say a couple returning from a high school reunion got into a violent argument. Now a man is dead and his wife is in the hospital.

Investigators said Jason Butler shot his wife, Rachel Butler, during a fight in their driveway in Montgomery County, before turning the gun on himself.

The couple apparently went out to the driveway after coming home from the husband's 20th high school reunion.

At one point, the argument escalated and according to deputies, Jason pulled out a gun from his truck and shot his wife in the chest. He then shot and killed himself.

When officers arrived, they found Jason with a gunshot wound to the head and Rachel unconscious but breathing.

According to Rachel's family, she's recovering well at Conroe emergency center.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
murder suicidedeadly shootingsuicideMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Family hopes video leads to Family Dollar employee's killer
Holiday celebrations collide for weekend fun in Houston
A mix of sunshine and clouds for Sunday
One killed in deadly crash on South Beltway
Special dinner put together for homeless vets in Houston
Trump: He would never call Kim Jong-un "short and fat"
Local hospital won't reopen after flood damage
Texas church shooting victims honored, funeral held
Show More
13-year-old steals grandma's car to visit girlfriend
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
UH guard suspended for game after playing in church league
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
George Takei accused of groping model in 1980s
More News
Top Video
One killed in deadly crash on South Beltway
Texas church shooting victims honored, funeral held
Special dinner put together for homeless vets in Houston
13-year-old steals grandma's car to visit girlfriend
More Video