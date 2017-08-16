Deputies: Man kills wife during domestic altercation in Stafford

An investigation is underway after a deadly domestic altercation in Stafford.

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating after they say a man killed his wife in Stafford.

Authorities are at the Waterstone Place Apartments on Stafford Springs, where Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls was dispatched earlier this evening.

So far, all we know is this began as some sort of domestic altercation.

It was not clear if the man accused in this murder is in custody. We do not know his or his wife's names.



We have a crew at the scene and are awaiting details from Sheriff Nehls. We'll bring you details as they are received.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

