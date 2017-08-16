Deputies: Man fatally stabbed wife during argument, called 911 in Stafford

An investigation is underway after a deadly domestic altercation in Stafford.

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating after they say a man fatally stabbed his wife in Stafford.

Authorities arrived to the residence at Waterstone Place Apartments on Stafford Springs just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, the man stabbed his wife to death after an argument and called 911 to report the crime.

The couple's two kids were not home at the time.

It was not clear if the man accused in this murder is in custody. We do not know his or his wife's names.
