DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Stafford man told 911 dispatcher he had killed his wife, deputies say

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have identified the 45-year-old Stafford man who was arrested and later admitted to stabbing his wife to death during an argument.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says Jair Rodriguez is behind bars on a first-degree homicide charge.

According to deputies, the suspect called 911 telling the dispatcher that he had killed his wife, Doris.

Authorities arrived to the residence at Waterstone Place Apartments on Stafford Springs just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Doris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple's two kids were not home at the time.

