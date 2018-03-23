Deputies find fake 'movie money' after high-speed chase

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies found $500 in "movie money" after a high-speed chase through west Harris County Thursday morning.Deputies say they spotted a driver speeding in the 12800 block of Clay Road shortly before noon. When they tried to pull the car over, the suspect sped up and almost hit deputies before speeding off.After a short pursuit, the driver - later identified as 20-year-old John Terrell Fears - jumped out the vehicle and ran on foot, according to authorities. Deputies found Fears hiding beneath bushes after a 15 minute search.While searching Fears and his car, deputies allegedly found five $100 bills used in movie productions that are made to look like real money.The "movie money" appears real at first glance, but bears the words "For Motion Picture Use Only" on the front and back.Fears is facing felony charges with aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest.According to detectives, the United States Secret Service was notified of the counterfeit money.