A man wanted for exposing himself to two different women was arrested Sunday morning by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.According to HCSO, the man in his 20s was arrested hours after the Jersey Village Police Department issued a community warning about him.Police say the first incident was reported Saturday at the Kroger on West Road around 12:00 p.m.When police were investigating the incident, they received another call about a similar crime at the HEB on Jones Road.In both cases, authorities say the man exposed himself in a White color Jeep SUV.