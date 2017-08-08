Deputies: 11 pounds of marijuana found inside Conroe home

EMBED </>More Videos

A variety of drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly found inside a Conroe home. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people in Conroe were arrested Friday on several drug charges after deputy constables allegedly found 11 pounds of marijuana inside their home.

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables said they were acting on a tip.

Deputies served a search warrant at the home on Longview, and said they found 387 units of THC oil, THC wax and two LSD stamps, in addition to the pot.

Austin Camardelle, 26, and Destini Casey, 20, now face three charges, including possession of marijuana, and the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

