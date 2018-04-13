Dentist accused of sexually abusing patient, saying 'You're so cute, I can't take it'

EMBED </>More Videos

An Upper East Side dentist is accused of sexually abusing a man in his office who spurned his advances.

NEW YORK --
A New York dentist is accused of sexually abusing a man in his office who spurned his advances.

According to detectives, 60-year-old Michael Krochak kissed the victim and performed oral sex without his consent inside his office on March 27.

According to the complaint, a witness heard the doctor say, "You're so cute, I can't take it anymore," while unbuttoning the victim's shirt.

Krochak is charged with criminal sex act and sexual misconduct.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on April 17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dentistsexual assaultsex assaultu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
3 robbers on the run after police chase, crash in N. Harris County
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Time running out to get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Here's what replaced the iconic 'We Love Houston' sign
Burger Challenge: Can you eat a 6-pound burger in 60 minutes?
Fun facts about the number 13
Digital Deal of the Day
Man sentenced in Humble boy's death charged with DWI
More News