TERRORISM

Woman killed in Spanish resort town attack, raising death toll to 14

Woman killed in Spanish resort town attack, raising overall death toll to 14

BARCELONA, Spain --
Catalan authorities say a woman injured in an attack in a popular seaside town south of Barcelona has died.

The woman, who wasn't named, is the first victim of the attack late Thursday in Cambrils, about 80 miles south of Barcelona.

It came hours after a van slammed into pedestrians on a busy Barcelona promenade, killing 13 people and injuring over 100 others.

In Cambrils, police shot dead five people wearing fake bomb belts who plowed into a group of tourists and residents with a car. In all, six people, including a police officer, were injured in the Cambrils incident.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
