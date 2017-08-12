Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down portion of West Loop

Avoid 610 near Braeswood - at least one person is dead after a driver going the wrong way hit another vehicle. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Ma4a6b3V8y — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) August 12, 2017

One person was killed in a crash on the West Loop near Bellaire early Saturday morning.It happened on the southbound lanes at Beechnut around 2 a.m.The collision involved a white pick-up truck and black SUV.West Loop southbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene.Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia is live at the scene of the collision and will have updates on ABC13.