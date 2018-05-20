Deadly tornadoes tore through Houston 35 years ago

Watch the newscasts from May 20 and 21, 1983 when twisters hit Houston, killing 11 (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
It was 35 years ago today that a swarm of killer tornadoes ripped through the Houston area, killing 11 people and injuring dozens of others.

The storm cut a swath from Brenham to Beaumont, smashing into mobile home parks, including one park that was hit once in the morning and once in the evening.
A swarm of tornadoes ripped through the Houston area, killing 11 people on May 20, 1983


The storm flipped over mobile homes, killing a 14-year old girl at a trailer park in Spring. Two children were killed in Waller County, one of them, sucked out of their friend's arms as the tornado peeled the roof off their mobile home.

Some of the victims were killed when pine trees were toppled onto their houses. Twelve to 15 tornadoes were reported touching down in Harris County alone.
