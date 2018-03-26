Woman's former boyfriend killed her new boyfriend before killing himself

Deputies say woman's former boyfriend killed her new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself. (KTRK)

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators say a woman's old boyfriend killed her new boyfriend before taking his own life inside a home in northwest Harris County.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is live on the scene with the latest on the investigation
ABC13's Jeff Ehling gives perspective from the scene of a shooting that left two people dead.



The shooting happened inside a home on Country Rose Lane in Cypress just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Cypress Mill Park II subdivision.



Investigators say they initially got a call for a disturbance of a man banging on the garage door of the home.

Deputies say the door code was never changed and the former boyfriend was able to get inside.

Investigators say the man found the woman's new boyfriend and killed him.

He shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The scene has been blocked off as investigators work to piece together what happened.

