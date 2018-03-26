EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3262716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Jeff Ehling gives perspective from the scene of a shooting that left two people dead.

HCSO Homicide in route to 14700 Country Rose Ln. Preliminary report is two males deceased one female transported , PIO on way. pic.twitter.com/hLgtyR3PSy — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 26, 2018

Investigators say a woman's old boyfriend killed her new boyfriend before taking his own life inside a home in northwest Harris County.The shooting happened inside a home on Country Rose Lane in Cypress just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Cypress Mill Park II subdivision.Investigators say they initially got a call for a disturbance of a man banging on the garage door of the home.Deputies say the door code was never changed and the former boyfriend was able to get inside.Investigators say the man found the woman's new boyfriend and killed him.He shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The scene has been blocked off as investigators work to piece together what happened.