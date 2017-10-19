Deadline to apply for federal assistance after Hurricane Harvey extended

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're registering for disaster assistance from FEMA, you now have until next month to apply.

The federal government has extended the deadline to Friday, Nov. 24.

Registration is open for those who suffered damage and loses during Hurricane Harvey in the following counties: Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Caldwell, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller, and Wharton.

To register for assistance, you can apply online, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-621-3362.

