Dead baby found in suitcase next to train tracks: Official

AARON KATERSKY
An infant was found dead in a suitcase near train tracks in Jersey City, New Jersey, this afternoon, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The baby was discovered at about 1:15 p.m. under an overpass by the PATH trains near the Journal Square station, the official said. The suitcase was just off the train tracks, said a spokesman for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Jersey City is just a few miles away from lower Manhattan.

Hudson County prosecutors and Port Authority Police are investigating, the spokesman said.

An autopsy will be conducted.
