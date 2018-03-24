DC's March for Our Lives rally seen from space

EMILY SHAPIRO
The passionate adults, students, parents and teachers who packed the streets of Washington, D.C., for the March for Our Lives rally today were even visible from space.

Images of the massive crowds were captured by satellite and released by DigitalGlobe's news agency.

March for Our Lives was organized by the survivors of last month's Parkland, Florida, high school massacre that killed 17.

While today's main event took place in D.C., hundreds of thousands of Americans flocked to cities across the country and around the world to rally for an end to gun violence.

New York City's protest had 175,000 attendees, while 30,000 people marched in Atlanta and Pittsburgh, local officials told ABC News.

Houston and Parkland, Florida, each had about 15,000 attendees at their events.

Smaller cities like Tulsa and Jacksonville also drew sizable crowds.

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
City of Houston employee ID'd as innocent driver killed during chase
Student attacked, ambushed getting off school bus
Congressman: Bombing suspect called himself a 'psychopath'
Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Houston
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at rally
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
Show More
Pooja's Great India Adventure
Would you drink this? Brown water plaguing Brazoria Co. subdivision
Officer injured in crash caused by suspected drunk driver
Human remains found near Lake Houston, police say
1 injured after shooting outside gas station in Channelview
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos