Day care where 1-year-old was beaten ordered to be closed

Day care where toddler was beaten has been ordered closed

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
State authorities have ordered the closure of an Indianapolis day care where a mother says an attack left her 1-year-old son with a bloodied and swollen face.

The Family and Social Services Administration spokeswoman Marni Lemons says the KiddieGarden day care was ordered closed Tuesday.

Tiffany Griffin says her 1-year-old son was hospitalized Monday after suffering a scratched, swollen and bloodied face in an attack at the day care.

Griffin says she doesn't believe the day care owner's contention that a 2-year-old girl attacked her son.

The FSSA closure order says a child was injured "due to a lack of supervision" and that KiddieGarden poses "an immediate threat to the life and well-being of the children" in its care.
