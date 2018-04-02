Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord and Taylor are the latest victims of cyber thieves (KTRK)

By
Another big data breach at two major retailers has customers checking their credit accounts.

Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord and Taylor are the latest victims of cyber thieves.

The two department store chains, owned by Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay, say hackers stole information on more than five million credit and debit card accounts.

The data was stolen by a well-known ring of cyber-criminals who implanted software into the cash register systems at the stores.

Most of the stolen card info belonged to store customers in New York and New Jersey. Hudson's Bay says it will notify customers quickly and offer free identity protection services.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
security breachsecurityconsumeru.s. & worldbusinessfinance
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver pleads guilty to murder in death of prom-goer
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Stripes stores selling commemorative Selena-themed cups again
Police investigate after man found dead in ditch
Show More
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
Boy found 'alive and talking' after falling into drainage pipe
Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House
Baytown residents rocked by incident at Chevron Phillips
More News
Top Video
Stripes stores selling commemorative Selena-themed cups again
Disneyland to open restaurant inspired by Pizza Planet
Teachers to take part in massive rallies and classroom walkouts
Man killed by train along tracks in Kingwood
More Video