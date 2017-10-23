Detectives are looking for the public's help to identify the man who robbed a southern Houston convenience store at gunpoint.The robbery happened at the Lydia Food Market at 3502 Lydia St. in the early morning hours of Sept. 25. The armed suspect is seen approaching the store with a handgun raised and forcing a victim back into the store.The suspect then took money from the cash register and stole cigarettes and cigarillos before fleeing the scene.He is described as a black male between 20 and 35 years old who stands between 5'06 and 5'10. He weighs between 180 and 200 pounds and has a medium complexion.Anybody with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Houston police in reference to case #1217352-17.