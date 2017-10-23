Houston police looking for daring armed robber caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD detectives need your help to find a daring robber.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Detectives are looking for the public's help to identify the man who robbed a southern Houston convenience store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at the Lydia Food Market at 3502 Lydia St. in the early morning hours of Sept. 25. The armed suspect is seen approaching the store with a handgun raised and forcing a victim back into the store.

The suspect then took money from the cash register and stole cigarettes and cigarillos before fleeing the scene.

He is described as a black male between 20 and 35 years old who stands between 5'06 and 5'10. He weighs between 180 and 200 pounds and has a medium complexion.

Anybody with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Houston police in reference to case #1217352-17.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberysurveillance videocrimehouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
'This is a real life dream': Astros sound off at Dodger Stadium
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
Watson and Ayala: Texas icons meet by chance on plane
1 injured in fire at Tomball paint facility
Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin
Astros' Sign Lady has World Series dreams in mind
Houston can't contain its love for the Astros
Show More
Houston sets the stage for Dia de los Muertos
LSU cheers on Astros with new Houston billboards
FedEx truck delivers thieves right into police custody
Paul Wall offering grillz to Astros players
What to wear as you cheer on the Astros
More News
Top Video
A.J. Hinch: From star athlete to Astros manager
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
Houston sets the stage for Dia de los Muertos
Watson and Ayala: Texas icons meet by chance on plane
More Video