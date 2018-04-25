Dallas police officer dies 1 day after shooting that injured 2 others

Dallas police officer Rogelio Santander died this morning after he was shot in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas police chief said today.
A second Dallas police officer, Crystal Almeida, and a Home Depot loss prevention officer, Scott Painter, were also shot during the attack.
They are both in critical condition but are making "remarkable recoveries," Police Chief Reneé Hall said today.
The suspect, 29-year-old Armando Juarez, and a woman were arrested hours after a police chase.
"Crystal is doing amazingly well," Michael Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, told reporters today. "She's able to move parts of her arms and legs."
He added, "She's a fighter. The doctors treating her are greatly surprised in the improvements that she's made in the last 24 hours. We just ask for continued prayers. It's going to be a very, very long road for her."
Mata called Santander "an amazing young man" who was widely respected in his community.
"We are going to take care of his family. They will for always and forever be a part of the Dallas Police Association and the Dallas Police Department," he said.
Almeida and Santander both joined the force three years ago, The Dallas Morning News reported.
"It sobers us to realize what officers walk into day in and day out and how quickly they can become victims," Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said Tuesday.
Nearly two years ago a sniper gunned down five law enforcement officers in Dallas. That July 2016 shooting was the deadliest day for United States law enforcement since 9/11.
Condolences have poured in from law enforcement departments across Texas and the nation.
