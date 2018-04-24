Dad of Waffle House suspected gunman could face charges

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
The investigation into a Tennessee mass shooting, turns from the Illinois suspect to his father.

Travis Reinking, 29, has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide after four people were killed at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, Tennessee on Sunday. Reinking was initially given a $2 million bond, but the bond was revoked Tuesday, pending a hearing on Wednesday.

Reinking spoke through a phone on a jail monitor during his initial court appearance. Police arrested Reinking Monday afternoon after a massive 36-hour manhunt. A phone tip led authorities to his location in a wooded area.

"As soon as the detectives saw him, there was really no communication other than the detective drawing down on him and he got on the ground," said Metropolitan Nashville Police Lieutenant Carlos Lara.



There are questions about Reinking's run-ins with law enforcement. There are 30 pages of police reports on the suspect's past.

In July of 2017 Reinking was arrested by the Secret Service for trespassing near the White House. His four firearms were turned over to his father, who police say later gave all of them back to his son, including the rifle he's accused of using to gun down his victims.

Tuesday morning, federal investigators are looking at his father, and asking whether or not he could face charges.

Reinking is from Morton, Illinois. The state's attorney downstate says it does not have enough information yet to determine if Jeffrey Reinking, the suspect's father, committed a criminal offense. They will wait for the FBI to decide.

Reinking is expected back in court Wednesday.
