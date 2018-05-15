Man killed at Mother's Day cookout honoring stillborn daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

A father and son are charged with murder after a shooting at a Mother's Day cookout. (WTVD)

HENDERSON, North Carolina --
A father and son are charged with murder after a shooting at a Mother's Day cookout in Henderson.

In an exclusive interview with ABC11, the woman who put on the party -- Tau Strong -- said it was a tribute to her daughter's memory.

Strong invited 25-year-old Jaylin Jones, the father of her child who was stillborn, to the cookout.

Her live-in boyfriend, 21-year-old Scottie Lee Bates II, and his father, 59-year-old Scottie Lee Bates, were also on the guest list.

Police say the younger Bates shot and killed Jones at the cookout.

"They didn't even know each other," Strong said of Bates and Jones. "It just happened so fast. We were just together. Partying and having a good time."

Strong said Bates was intoxicated and upset.

"Me and him were arguing and I told him to just go and leave with his daddy," she said. "I don't want to do this on my day. So we were just arguing and shoving."

"It was like 'BOW, BOW!' I'm like 'what the world.' Everybody started running," said witness Krishna Bobbitt.

Strong said the father and son left after the shooting.

Henderson police arrested them a short time later. They are both charged with murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfatal shootingmurderhomicideu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Massive fire erupts at north Harris Co. apartment complex
Police: Distracted wrecker driver to blame for deadly crash
3 people in custody after chase ends in NW Harris Co.
George Strait will perform at RodeoHouston 2019
Shoplifters hit Houston adult novelty store
FBISD decides to keep Barrington Place Elementary open
$100K Bentley bursts into flames when driver crashes after chase
Harris County property tax protest deadline is today
Show More
STILL NO CLUES: 3 men found dead under pickup truck in 2011
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at Houston apartments
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Author known for 'The Right Stuff' and 'Bonfire of the Vanities' dies
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
More News