HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Houston's south side where a father was killed at Cloverland Park.
Police said the victim was with three friends at the park where they stopped to use the restroom around 2 a.m.
They were approached by two men wearing bandannas and hoodies.
Police said one of the suspects stole a purse, fired shots and took off in a dark colored SUV with the other man.
The victim's friends took him to a strip center at Reed Road and Scott Street, where they tried to get help. He died before help arrived.
No arrests have been made.
The victim's identity has not been released.