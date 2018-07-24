Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Houston's south side where a father was killed at Cloverland Park.Police said the victim was with three friends at the park where they stopped to use the restroom around 2 a.m.They were approached by two men wearing bandannas and hoodies.Police said one of the suspects stole a purse, fired shots and took off in a dark colored SUV with the other man.The victim's friends took him to a strip center at Reed Road and Scott Street, where they tried to get help. He died before help arrived.No arrests have been made.The victim's identity has not been released.