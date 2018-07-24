DEADLY SHOOTING

Father shot and killed in attempted robbery at park on Houston's south side

EMBED </>More Videos

A father was killed in a robbery overnight. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Houston's south side where a father was killed at Cloverland Park.

Police said the victim was with three friends at the park where they stopped to use the restroom around 2 a.m.

They were approached by two men wearing bandannas and hoodies.

Police said one of the suspects stole a purse, fired shots and took off in a dark colored SUV with the other man.

The victim's friends took him to a strip center at Reed Road and Scott Street, where they tried to get help. He died before help arrived.

No arrests have been made.

The victim's identity has not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingdeadly shootingman killedshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY SHOOTING
Person of interest questioned after deadly shootout
Police: Man fatally shot in face in SW Houston
Inside an ex-deputy constable's plan to kill Houston doctor
More questions arise in murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Authorities: Dr. Mark Hausknecht's murderer contemplated suicide
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News