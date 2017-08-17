A Raleigh man is in jail facing child abuse charges for allegedly leaving his five children under age 8 at home alone all day on Tuesday.Raleigh police say the man was at work.Victor Alonzo King lists his employer as Chipotle.When ABC11 called the Chipotle nearest King's North Raleigh home, a woman who identified herself as the manager said she had power of attorney for King.She wouldn't say whether he worked at the store she manages, but she did say he left his children with a neighbor who had kept them before and that the neighbor then left the children alone.King, who is 30 years old, is the father of all five children according to court documents obtained by ABC11.Those documents list the children's ages as 8, 7, 5, 3 and 1.In a 911 call related to the case, a woman says she tried to help King find a babysitter but he refused.In court Wednesday, King told a judge he is the sole provider for his children and his wife is very ill."Two weeks ago my wife was diagnosed with stage four cancer. And I'm practically like her only way to pay for all of her medical bills. So I was wondering if I could get out early and I can still work so I won't lose my job so I can still pay for her medical expenses," he said.It's not clear if King has medical insurance through his employer.His bond is $25,000 which could keep him behind bars and out of work, and when the prosecutor told the judge King has a 2011 conviction in California for child cruelty, the judge refused to lower his bond.