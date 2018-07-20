Cypress porch pirate pulls switcheroo with empty envelope

A Cypress woman says she's furious after a man was caught on her doorstep swapping out an empty FedEx envelope for an Amazon package.Video recorded in the Coles Crossing subdivision shows a porch pirate casually strolling up to the woman's front door with the empty envelope in hand.The man grabs the plastic package and then takes off with the loot. The incident happened in just seconds, and all in broad daylight.The woman whose delivery was stolen says she wants the man behind bars.The suspect was seen wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and gray Nike tennis shoes.We are blurring the man's face because the victim has not yet filed a police report.