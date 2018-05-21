SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Cynthia Tisdale: Substitute teacher killed during Santa Fe High School mass shooting

Cynthia Tisdale - Teacher killed in Santa Fe High School (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
While the world continues to mourn the loss of the 10 people killed during the May 18 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, Eyewitness News wants to remember the victims as heroes.

Cynthia Tisdale, 64, was one of the 10 people gunned down by 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Cynthia was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School, who took on the second job to help pay for her dying husband's medical expenses.

"She always made good things come out of bad situations," Cynthia's daughter said.

Before her death, Cynthia set up a GoFundMe account account to help raise money for her husband's emergency lung procedure.

Funds were coming in slow, until many heard about her tragic death and her heroic efforts. Hundreds took to the GoFundMe in support of Cythia's movement for her husband.

The account has raised well over its goal of $30,000.

Cynthia and her husband were married for close to 40 years, and shared three children and eight grandchildren.

Cynthia was a member of Anchor Bible Church in Pharr, Texas.

She's remembered by her family and friends as "loving and wonderful."

"I've never met a woman who loved her family so much," said family member Oldine.
