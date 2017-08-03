Customers caught on camera trashing Chick-fil-A

In yet another case of customers behaving badly, two women could be facing charges after trashing a Chick-fil-A in Florida.Police said the women were asked to leave because the restaurant was closing.They had entered the store through an unlocked door.Witnesses said the two tried to get refunds on free food, caused damage to a door, threw condiments on the floor and even picked up a table and threw it across the restaurant.Investigators said the women could be charged with criminal mischief.