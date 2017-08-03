Customers caught on camera trashing Chick-fil-A

EMBED </>More Videos

In yet another case of customers behaving badly, two women could be facing charges after trashing a Chick-fil-A in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
In yet another case of customers behaving badly, two women could be facing charges after trashing a Chick-fil-A in Florida.

Police said the women were asked to leave because the restaurant was closing.

They had entered the store through an unlocked door.

Witnesses said the two tried to get refunds on free food, caused damage to a door, threw condiments on the floor and even picked up a table and threw it across the restaurant.

Investigators said the women could be charged with criminal mischief.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
chick-fil-au.s. & worldcaught on cameracustomerrestaurantFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man shot in the eye during chaos outside downtown club
Workers trapped on Alaska fishing boat now home
Police looking for missing man last seen in N. Houston
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
Deputies: Car traveling 140 mph before crash along N Fwy
JOBS: Hiring fair today with Houston employers
3 killed when wrong-way driver hits SUV head on
3 rescued from stuck ride at S. California fair
Show More
Rapper arrested after homeless man's stabbing
Man suing ex-GF over alleged case of online revenge
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Victim in love triangle killing called a 'ladies man'
Police: Husband in custody after taking family hostage
More News
Top Video
Workers trapped on Alaska fishing boat now home
Police looking for missing man last seen in N. Houston
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
3 killed when wrong-way driver hits SUV head on
More Video