CROSSROADS: Learning how to combat sexual harassment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --On Crossroads we will discuss sexual harassment and its impact on victims.
Guests are Cassandra Thomas with the Houston area Women's Center and Denise Hamilton, founder of "WatchHerWork," a women's empowerment organization, and a victim of sexual harassment.
The women will talk about why allegations against high-profile men have brought this subject to light.
They will also explain why men are crucial in changing the narrative about sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff