CROSSROADS: Learning how to combat sexual harassment

Crossroads speak with two women whose mission is to help individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On Crossroads we will discuss sexual harassment and its impact on victims.

Guests are Cassandra Thomas with the Houston area Women's Center and Denise Hamilton, founder of "WatchHerWork," a women's empowerment organization, and a victim of sexual harassment.

The women will talk about why allegations against high-profile men have brought this subject to light.

They will also explain why men are crucial in changing the narrative about sexual harassment and sexual assault.
