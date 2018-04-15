Crosby man arrested for threatening to shoot "at least 200 people" at University of Texas

A Crosby man is in custody after allegedly threatening to shoot 'at least 200' people on the campus of University of Texas-Austin. (KTRK)

CROSBY, Texas --
University of Texas police and Harris County sheriff's deputies have arrested a 23-year-old man who they say threatened to shoot at least 200 people at the school in Austin.

Authorities say Sean Evan Haddon has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

He's in the Harris County jail following his arrest Sunday morning.

Police say phone calls began April 7 with a bomb threat to their campus police headquarters. Another similar call was received Thursday, followed by a call Friday to the university's Human Resource Service Center threatening to shoot "at least 200 people."

That call was tracked to Haddon's home in Crosby.

Police say after each call, officers found nothing suspicious to merit a campus-wide alert.
