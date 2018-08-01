CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Crooks seen getting away with TV on motorcycle in Manvel

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Marla Carter has more on a bizarre crime that saw the crooks try to get away with a stolen TV on a motorcycle. (KTRK)

By
MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --
It's definitely not something you see every day: a 50-inch TV sandwiched between two men on a motorcycle.

But that's just what drivers saw in Manvel on Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows two men arrive at a home on a motorcycle.

Brazoria County deputies say thieves knocked on a woman's front door. When she didn't answer, they went to the back patio.

Surveillance video shows the crooks look around and open a cabinet. Inside, there was a TV that had been drilled in to the cabinet. The crooks ripped it out and took off.

Video captures them riding off with the TV in tow on the motorcycle.

From there, there were sightings of the duo all over the area, from Manvel to FM 1462, to Alvin. Some residents thought it was so strange to see a large TV traveling on a motorcycle, drivers snapped photos and others took video.

Brazoria County deputies say they followed the thieves but lost them. They are still looking for them and they hope the surveillance video helps find the thieves.

"Those people just need to be put away, you know, just taken to jail, because you can't steal from everyone and do whatever you want," said Christopher Canales, a resident.

If you recognize the men or have any information that can help in the case, you're ask to call the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-846-2441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.

Follow Marla Carter on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftburglaryresidential burglarybig screen tvmotorcyclescaught on camerastupid criminalsManvel
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Suspect sets fire inside N. Houston store and attacks workers
Lululemon crime spree grows to $135k after store hit again
Thieves caught on camera stealing toads
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
More caught on camera
Top Stories
HPD: Man charged with killing doctor may have sought revenge
Suspect accused of chopping up missing Houston woman's body
15-year-old charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
Houston's detention center for migrant kid on hold over permits
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Love BBQ? Apply to become Reynolds Wrap's chief grilling officer
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Show More
Is that an angel in clouds?
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Many new moms unaware of breastfeeding insurance benefits
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
Double wedding: Two sets of twins to tie the knot
More News