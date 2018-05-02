  • LIVE VIDEO Arrest made in attempted kidnappings in Harris Co.

Cracked window forces Southwest flight diversion

BENJAMIN SIU
A Southwest Airlines plane was diverted Wednesday after a crack was reported in one of its windows, the airline confirmed to ABC News.

Southwest Flight 957, scheduled to fly from Chicago, Illinois, to Newark, New Jersey, was diverted to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport and landed "without incident," according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), who said they're investigating the incident.

There were no injuries reported among the 76 passengers, who will now be flown to Newark on a new aircraft, Southwest told ABC News. There were no reports of cabin depressurization and "initial indications" show the crack only appeared on the external pane of the window, the airline said, noting that the window has multiple panes.

The Boeing 737-700 "has been taken out of service for maintenance review," Southwest said in a statement.

Social media images show cracks streaking across what's apparently the same window.

Hirsch Chinn, a passenger on the flight, told ABC News other passengers on board quickly changed seats upon discovering the cracked window.

"Crew was fabulous," Chinn added in reference to the flight's staff.

This incident comes a day after President Donald Trump honored the crew of another Southwest flight that made an emergency landing two weeks ago in Philadelphia. On that flight, Southwest 1380, passenger Jennifer Riordan died after an engine exploded mid-flight and a window was blown out.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Arrest made in connection with 2 attempted kidnappings
Southwest flight diverted after window cracked mid-flight
Plane with cracked windshield makes landing at Hobby
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1 each
United Airlines will resume shipping pets but with some breeds barred
Military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, killing 5
Officials: Teen planned mass shooting at Dallas-area mall
DA to review case of former death row inmate
Show More
'Golden State Killer' suspect pops up in courtroom
HPD searching for teen girl missing since February
Plan to get thousands out of your way in Galleria traffic
ACT NOW! Time running out to claim $2M lottery ticket
Abandoned tiger cub found inside duffel bag in Texas
More News