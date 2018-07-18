As if having a baby isn't stressful enough, imagine somebody stealing your truck and using it to commit crimes while you're in the delivery room."I'm like, 'Who does that?'" laughed mother Amanda Cruz.Cruz and her fiancée were at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown, ready to give birth to a baby boy, when they got a call from police.Somebody had stolen their truck from the emergency room parking lot and used it in a high-speed chase."What kind of person would steal, steal from a hospital, and then steal from an emergency room? It's all so bad," Cruz said.Cruz happened to be looking in the We All Nosey in Baytown Facebook group from the hospital when she saw someone posted about the chase."That's our truck! Cop is on his way to us. We are still in the hospital. We just had a baby," Cruz commented on the post.Gary McWilliams, 37, is in jail, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading in a motor vehicle.Nobody was hurt in the chase.As for Cruz's new baby, he'll always have a great story to tell about his birth. His name is William, but we're hoping she'll call him "Chase" as a nickname.