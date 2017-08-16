Couple who rescued abandoned baby honored by Harris County Sheriff's Office

Couple honored for saving baby, Elissa Rivas reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple who discovered a newborn baby last Thursday in Spring was honored by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Albert Peterson and his wife, Sherry Ann, were awarded the "Civilian Lifesaving Award."

Peterson said he was headed to work when he heard faint noises from a flowerbed in his apartment complex. He looked down and saw the baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached and ants crawling on her skin.


The newborn baby was found abandoned and covered with ants in a grassy area of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.



Peterson and his wife called for help.

The baby is recovering well.


