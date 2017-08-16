EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2307579" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The newborn baby was found abandoned and covered with ants in a grassy area of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

A couple who discovered a newborn baby last Thursday in Spring was honored by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Albert Peterson and his wife, Sherry Ann, were awarded the "Civilian Lifesaving Award."Peterson said he was headed to work when he heard faint noises from a flowerbed in his apartment complex. He looked down and saw the baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached and ants crawling on her skin.Peterson and his wife called for help.The baby is recovering well.