Couple caught on camera stealing iPads from washateria

Owners of a northwest Houston washateria are asking for your help in locating the man and woman who appear to have stolen ipads meant to be used by children of customers.The theft occurred Tuesday morning at the Washateria Lounge in the 5300 block of Antoine."These thugs are stealing from the kids and that makes me upset," said owner Joseph Koyithara.The iPads were located on and secured to a table at the rear of the business. The owners thought the security cases which were locked and bolted to the table would keep them from being stolen.Surveillance video shows a man and woman who seemed at first to be washing clothes. Later, the owners said, the man systematically pried open each of the cases and removes the iPads. You could see him placing each into a backpack, as the woman appears to act as a lookout.They can be seen later taking the backpack as they leave."I never thought that it was that easy," said owner Joseph Thomas.The washateria owners say the pair stole four iPads, all meant to be used by children of their customers while their parents were washing and drying clothes.The Houston Police Department is investigating. As of now, those pictured in the video are not considered suspects, but if you recognize them, the owners said detectives would certainly like to talk to them.