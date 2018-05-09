Convicted felon breaks in, pigs out and camps out in couple's apartment

RITTMAN, Ohio --
A convicted felon decided to help himself to someone's apartment, someone's candy and even fell asleep on someone's couch.

Jaclyn Fortner took her dog outside for the morning walk. It was still dark outside. What she didn't notice was the stranger on her couch.

However, when she came back in, she told WEWS-TV her boyfriend was shocked by what he found.

"My boyfriend yells at me, 'Get upstairs. There's somebody in our house,'" said Fortner.

Police say the stranger was convicted felon Eric Branham.

He has spent time in prison on forgery, drug and burglary charges.

Branham is on post release control, meaning he's being supervised by the adult parole authority.

Fortner says the man seemed confused, but finally left the apartment.

Branham allegedly lingered around the complex until police arrested him and found two knives on him, along with prescription pain pills.
