EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1614988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Houston Zoo flipped the switch on Zoo Lights on Thursday evening, ushering in the holiday season in grand fashion.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Houston Zoo.We're getting a sneak peek at the two million twinkling LEDs that appear in "Zoo Lights" from a viewer.Visitors can see the zoo transformed into a winter wonderland while enjoying a variety of holiday experiences, like hot chocolate, a Texas-themed light display, a Holiday Train Village, Enchanted Forest and an appearance by Candy, the interactive talking zebra.The Houston Christmas tradition is now in its sixth year and begins Saturday, running through January 14.The event requires a separate ticket from general zoo admission. The zoo closes at 5 p.m., and reopens an hour later for Zoo Lights.Tickets are $11.95 for members and $16.95 for members on value nights; Prime night tickets go for $16.95 for members and $19.95 for non-members.Children ages 1 and under are free.For tickets and more information,