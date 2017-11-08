Your complete guide to 2017 Christmas celebrations

It's the most wonderful time of the year and, like it or not, the Christmas celebrations are already underway.
Mayor Holiday Celebration
Hermann Square at City Hall
Dec. 1, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Santa's Wonderland
College Station, TX
Nov. 10 - Jan. 7
Holidays at Moody Gardens
Galveston Island, TX
Nov. 11 - Jan. 7
Texas State Railroad The Polar Express Train Ride
789 Park Road 70, Palestine, TX
Nov. 11 - Dec. 27
Old Town Spring Home for the Holidays 2017
Spring, TX
Nov. 11 - Dec. 23
Inner City Nutcracker
Miller Outdoor Theatre, Houston
Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial City Lights Powered by ENGIE Resources
Memorial City Mall Fireplace
Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Nintendo Holiday Experience
Memorial City Mall
Nov. 11 - Dec. 17
Showcase Kingwood Fall into the Holidays
Kingwood Town Center Park
Nov. 11, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market
NRG Center
Thursday, Nov. 9: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 10: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 12: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Zoo Lights
Houston Zoo
Nov.18 - Jan. 14
Magical Winter Lights
Gulf Greyhound Park, La Marque
Nov. 10 - Jan. 2
Market Street Tree Lighting Ceremony
9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands
Nov. 16, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The Woodlands Winter Wonderland
Southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive
Nov. 18 - Jan. 15
Lighting of the Doves
2099 Lakes Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
Nov. 18, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Market Street Carriage Rides
9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands
Nov. 16 - 19 and Nov. 25 - 26 by reservation only
Houston Museum of Natural Science Sugar Land Tree Lighting
HMNS at Sugar Land
Nov. 10, 10:00 a.m.
Bring the Bling Decorating Event
HMNS at Sugar Land
Nov. 14, 9:00 a.m. - Noon
Jingle, Jingle, Mix and Mingle Happy Hour & Auction Close
HMNS Sugar Land
Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Cookies with Santa
HMNS at Sugar Land
Dec. 2, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Downtown Lanterns & Lights
Saengerfest Park, Galveston
Nov. 25 - Jan. 2
Dickens on the Strand
The Strand in The Historic Downtown Galveston District
Dec. 1 - Dec. 3
Hotel Galvez Holiday Lighting Celebration
Hotel Galvez & Spa
Nov. 24, 6:00 p.m.
Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Nov. 24 & Nov. 25
Holiday Wonderland in Burroughs Park
Burroughs Park
Nov. 25, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Vintage Market Days NW Houston Area - Holiday Event
22000 Fairground Rd., Hempstead, TX
Nov. 10 - Nov. 12
Sugar Land Holiday Lights
Constellation Field, Sugar Land
Nov. 24 - Jan. 1
Santa's Village
Stafford Centre
Nov. 28, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Nov. 30, 8:00 p.m.
801 Scout Holiday Market Day
Knights of Columbus Rosenberg
Dec. 2, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Holidays in the Plaza featuring Houston Show Choir
Sugar Land Town Square
Dec. 2, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
City of Sugar Land's Christmas Tree Lighting
Sugar Land Town Square
Dec. 7, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The Nutcracker
Hobby Center
Dec. 30 - Jan. 6
12th Annual Winter Holiday Art Market (WHAM)
Winter Street Studios, Houston
Nov. 17 - Nov. 19
